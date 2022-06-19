Jefferies Financial Group Lowers China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZNH. Credit Suisse Group lowered China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ZNH opened at $24.58 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

