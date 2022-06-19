Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $4.35

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.12.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after buying an additional 58,302,509 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 49.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 64,533,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,352,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,919,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,920,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,307,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

