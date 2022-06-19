Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,440 ($29.62) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.60) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($66.76) to GBX 4,100 ($49.76) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,693.21 ($32.69).

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 883.50 ($10.72) on Thursday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 775 ($9.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,389.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,802.42. The company has a market cap of £882.97 million and a P/E ratio of 26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($594,887.34).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

