JLB & Associates Inc. Acquires 2,856 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Allegion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Allegion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,286. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,569. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

