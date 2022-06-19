JLB & Associates Inc. Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises about 2.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Graco worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 842,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $351,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

