JLB & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,140 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.29.

TSM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. 9,735,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,584,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

