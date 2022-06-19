JOE Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $57.96 million and $6.32 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.81 or 0.01102056 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00119057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00090699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013038 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 279,834,208 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

