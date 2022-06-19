Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

JCI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $47.23. 9,204,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,112. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average is $65.67. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

