Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $340.00

Shares of Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340 ($4.13) and traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.10). Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.13), with a volume of 573,564 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £472.52 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 20.90 and a current ratio of 21.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 340 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 340.
About Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI)
