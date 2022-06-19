Jupiter Hits Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Jupiter has a market cap of $6.69 million and $812,729.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 103% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.01293622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00100348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00090554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013312 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,064,439 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

