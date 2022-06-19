Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €605.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($630.21) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €600.00 ($625.00) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($779.17) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €795.00 ($828.13) price objective on Kering in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($843.75) price objective on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €728.93 ($759.30).

Get Kering alerts:

KER stock opened at €481.85 ($501.93) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($434.79). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €497.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €593.28.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.