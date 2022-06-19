KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CubeSmart in a report issued on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

NYSE CUBE opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 76,260 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,237,000 after buying an additional 91,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

