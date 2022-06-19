Keyera Corp. (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
TSE KEY opened at C$29.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.75.
Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9546599 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Keyera (Get Rating)
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
