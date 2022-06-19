Keyera Corp. (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

TSE KEY opened at C$29.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9546599 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James raised Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$36.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.12.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

