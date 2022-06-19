KeyFi Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $367,771.08 and approximately $551.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.10 or 0.01245854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00101872 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00091121 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013331 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

