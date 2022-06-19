KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,685 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $45.18 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

