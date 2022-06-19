Klaytn 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36.62 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $698.31 million and approximately $36.62 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.01518186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00111680 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012824 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,836,529 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

