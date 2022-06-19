Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $505,923.00

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 19th. Komodo has a total market cap of $22.49 million and approximately $505,923.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00318550 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00081177 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00068575 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,256,161 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

