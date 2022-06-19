Kopion Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Kopion Asset Management LLC decreased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. PROS accounts for 6.2% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of PROS worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PROS by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PROS by 14.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 448,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $50.90.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Craig Hallum raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on PROS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,211.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PROS (Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.