Kopion Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 3.8% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.60.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.60. The company had a trading volume of 945,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,081. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.45 and its 200 day moving average is $314.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.92 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.