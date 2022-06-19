Landbox Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $68,662.49 and approximately $10.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.51 or 0.01293622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00100348 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00090554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

