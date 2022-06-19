Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.83.

Shares of LGND opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.21 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.76 per share, for a total transaction of $206,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,346,777.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

