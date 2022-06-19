Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Lowered to $355.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. AlphaValue raised Linde to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $367.71.

LIN opened at $290.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

