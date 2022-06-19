Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,310,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,422,058,000 after purchasing an additional 450,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,502,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,102,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $290.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.71. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $267.51 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.