Linear Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $80.46 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Linear has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linear

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,356,728,855 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

