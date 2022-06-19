LINKA (LINKA) Trading Down 28.4% Over Last Week

LINKA (LINKA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $688,862.82 and $6,777.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

