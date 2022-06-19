Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $278.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.92 and its 200 day moving average is $337.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $141,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $86,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth $17,727,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

