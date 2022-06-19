Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 190 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.0% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.16.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $120.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

