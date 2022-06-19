Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 4.8% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $298.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.92 and a 200-day moving average of $341.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

