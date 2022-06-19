Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $969,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 187,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.