MAP Protocol Price Down 15.8% This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $64,748.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.30 or 0.02278074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00111112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00093888 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013587 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.