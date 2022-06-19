Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Markforged in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,643,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,965,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markforged by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,527 shares during the period. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKFG opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02. Markforged has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $413.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

