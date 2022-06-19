Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $872.46

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 872.46 ($10.59) and traded as low as GBX 790 ($9.59). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 790 ($9.59), with a volume of 112,971 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.08) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £757.12 million and a PE ratio of -607.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 870.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 893.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

