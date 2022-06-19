Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $872.46

Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRLGet Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 872.46 ($10.59) and traded as low as GBX 790 ($9.59). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 790 ($9.59), with a volume of 112,971 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.08) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £757.12 million and a PE ratio of -607.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 870.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 893.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Marlowe Company Profile (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

