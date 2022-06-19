Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,255,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

