Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,998 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up about 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after purchasing an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,768,000 after buying an additional 226,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after buying an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,338,000 after acquiring an additional 166,064 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of MSM stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $3,629,109 over the last ninety days. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.