Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 41,925 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $68,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

