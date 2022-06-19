Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.66%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.