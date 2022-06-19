Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Lessened by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.69. 6,235,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,171. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $302.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.