McAdam LLC Acquires 10,167 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.