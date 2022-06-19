McAdam LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned 0.94% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $21,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

