McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

McAdam LLC lessened its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000.

AIA stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $92.43.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

