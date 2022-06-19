McAdam LLC Has $105.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765,250 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $105,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.
SCHG stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
