McAdam LLC Has $105.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765,250 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $105,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.