McAdam LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $217.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.41 and a 200-day moving average of $275.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

