McAdam LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,399,000. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,763,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,919,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,898,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $70.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

