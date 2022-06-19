McAdam LLC Sells 20,756 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,756 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01.

