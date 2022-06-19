McAdam LLC Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,863,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $128.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57.

