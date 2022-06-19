McAdam LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

McAdam LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

