McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.57. 2,491,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,159. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.22.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total value of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,272 shares in the company, valued at $23,598,096.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,267 shares of company stock worth $27,831,751. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

