McLean Asset Management Corp Purchases 87 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.17.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $6.68 on Friday, hitting $144.18. 10,033,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a one year low of $136.49 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

