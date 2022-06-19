Medifast, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 (NYSE:MED)

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, August 8th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th.

Medifast has increased its dividend by an average of 37.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Medifast has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medifast to earn $19.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED opened at $177.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.20. Medifast has a 12-month low of $154.67 and a 12-month high of $295.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MED. DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,521.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $78,980.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.