Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.55.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $88.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,299,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,339. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.